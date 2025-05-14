Arab Finance: Prime Holding’s (PRMH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company climbed 5% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to EGP 18.056 million, compared to EGP 17.268 million, according to the company’s audited financial statement.

The firm earned EGP 56.864 million in total operating revenues in Q1 2025, up from EGP 59.178 million in Q1 2024.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 1.361 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 1.386 million in Q1 2024.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company, which provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.