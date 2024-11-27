Mansour Automotive Company, in collaboration with a SAICMG, is working on establishing a new factory in Egypt for assembling conventional and electric MG Motors cars, Asharq Business reported, citing Managing Director of Mansour Automotive Ankush Arora.

The factory is expected to commence production within the next two years.

In the same vein, Chairwoman and CEO of General Motors (GM) Egypt and North Africa Sharon Nishi revealed that GM plans to introduce two new small models to the Egyptian market in 2025.

Nishi shared that one model will be an electric passenger car and the other a conventional vehicle.

The announcements were made on the sidelines of the annual Egypt Automotive Summit.

