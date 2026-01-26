Arab Finance: Real estate developer Madinet Masr has outlined its portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across Egypt, including Taj City and Sarai, as well as Butterfly in Mostakbal City, Talala in New Heliopolis, and Zahw in Assiut, as per a press release.

The company’s portfolio includes 28 residential projects and three commercial and mixed-use developments.

It also operates two sports clubs, one in Taj City and the other in Sarai.

As part of its vertical expansion strategy, Madinet Masr has established several subsidiaries and specialized platforms between 2024 and 2025 to cover different stages of real estate development.

Doors, the company’s sales and project management arm, was founded in mid-2024, while the remaining entities were launched throughout 2025.

Most are expected to reach full operational capacity in 2026.

These include CHUM, which focuses on residential and commercial community management, Madinet Masr Finishing, and KLUB Kayan, which specializes in sports club management.

The portfolio also includes SAFE for real estate investment, Touba as an alternative to traditional payment plans, and Theqa, which provides an alternative to conventional maintenance deposits.

All operate under Madinet Masr Innovation Labs, the company’s innovation arm.

On the regional front, Madinet Masr has taken steps to expand outside Egypt, including the launch of Citydom in partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Waheej Real Estate company, and the establishment of Cities of the World in Dubai to manage projects abroad.