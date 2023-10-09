The Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (IT) Amr Talaat has met with the Latvian Ambassador to Cairo Andris Razans to discuss boosting cooperation between both countries in the fields of communications and IT, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on collaboration in building digital capacities, supporting digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial technology, and designing and manufacturing electronics.

Both sides also discussed ways to exchange expertise as well as the possibility of benefiting from the Egyptian specialized competencies.

In addition, they probed the possibility of academic collaboration in the field of cyber security.

They also agreed on preparing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed later on the above fields of cooperation.

