Trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan increased by 2.70% year-on-year (YoY) during the first eight months (8M) of 2022 to $646.10 million, compared to $629.10 million.

Egypt’s exports to Jordan amounted to $481.60 million during 8M-22, down 3.30% when compared to $498.10 million in 8M-21, Akhbar El-Yom cited the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The commodities exported during 8M-22 included mineral fuels, oils, and distillation products at $90.90 million, electrical, and electronic equipment at $38.90 million, inorganic chemical products at $29.10 million, and vegetable products at $27.70 million.

The value of Jordan’s exports to Egypt recorded $164.50 million during January-August 2022, a YoY surge of 25.50% from $131 million.

The commodities imported during 8M-22 included fertilisers at $99.80 million, aluminum at $9.40 million, pharmaceutical products at $8.70 million, plastics at $6.20 million, and miscellaneous chemical products at $4.50 million.

During fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, remittances of Egyptian expats in Jordan hit $774.20 million, increasing by 14.10% from $678.50 million during FY19/20.

Likewise, remittances of Jordanians living in Egypt rose by 11.30% during FY20/21 to $12.30 million, compared to $11.10 million in the FY before.

