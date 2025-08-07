Arab Finance: The Ismailia Public Free Zone has attracted new investments worth $41.6 million from nine Chinese and Turkish companies, according to a statement.

The investments were injected into the sectors of textiles, ready-made garments, sports protective wear, as well as the production of plumbing and heating spares. They will offer 16,000 direct job opportunities.

On his part, Hossam Heiba, President of Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), noted that the new investment flows demonstrate the success of the government's efforts to enhance the investment climate and provide job opportunities.

Expected to begin actual production in 2026, the new spinning, weaving, and ready-made garments factories are committed to exporting 100% of their production, added Heiba.

Ayman Saleh, Head of the Free Zone and Investment in Ismailia, highlighted that the zone has upgraded 60 feddans in 2024 for industrial purposes.

Currently, the zone is working on developing 70 feddans during 2025 to keep up with the rising demand for industrial investment in Egypt, particularly the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).