The trade between Egypt and Indonesia amounted to $1.568 billion in 2022, Egyptian Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir stated on May 15th.

Indonesian investments in Egypt have reached around $58 million until June 2022 across 28 projects in the fields of industry, services, construction, communications, and information technology, the minister said.

In related news, Samir has signed an agreement with his Indonesian counterpart Zulkifli Hasan to form a joint trade committee, under patronage of the trade and economic cooperation committee between both countries, to boost the two-way trade.

The committee will be in charge of promoting trade activities, exchanging trade expertise, and promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as setting standard specifications, technical rules, and assessment procedures.

