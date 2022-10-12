Arab Finance: Egypt Healthcare Authority is mulling over future cooperation plans in the healthcare field with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as well as a number of Japanese companies, according to a statement issued by the authority on October 11th.

This came during a meeting between the Chairman of Egypt Healthcare Authority Ahmed El-Sobky, the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Oka Hiroshi, representatives of JICA and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and representatives of a group of Japanese companies.

These companies are J. Morita Corporation, Egypt Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sysmex Egypt, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Egypt, Fujifilm Middle East, and Elaraby Holding Co’s Elaraby Hospital.

The meeting covered future plans to reinforce bilateral ties between Egypt and Japan in the healthcare sector as well as bolstering partnerships with JICA to ensure the optimum cooperation between both countries.

Additionally, the meeting tackled ways to maintain the improvement of healthcare in Egypt to fully achieve comprehensive health coverage as per the objectives of sustainable development of Egypt Vision 2030.

Moreover, it discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare technology and digital transformation for services, as well as artificial intelligence.