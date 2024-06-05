Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) has signed a partnership agreement with Canada’s Health Espresso to provide virtual healthcare services in Africa, as per a statement.

The agreement encompasses providing remote medical consultations and communication with healthcare providers in Africa.

It also covers training healthcare providers working at EHA-affiliated healthcare facilities to improve their skills in using online medical platforms, in addition to encouraging innovation the healthcare sector.

Additionally, the deal includes launching twinning programs with Canada’s major hospitals, including Lakeridge Health, with the aim of exchanging expertise, developing human capabilities, and exchanging medical cases.

