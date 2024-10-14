Egypt and Greece have agreed to embark on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the water sector, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Hani Sewilam and the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Theodoros Skylakakis on the sidelines of the Cairo Water Week 2024, running from October 13th to 17th.

The draft MoU covers collaboration between both sides in the field of water desalination, treatment, and reutilization, as well as climate change resilience, training, and exchange of expertise.

