Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the holding company of Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company reached EGP 137.225 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded profits are higher by 18.39% than the EGP 115.903 million achieved in the same six-month period of 2024.

Revenues amounted to EGP 437.860 million in H1 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 198.017 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.095 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.080 a year earlier.

Regarding the standalone financials, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 21.429 million in the first six months of 2025, lower than EGP 25.005 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS retreated to EGP 0.013 from EGP 0.015, while the revenues climbed to EGP 437.860 million from EGP 375.301 million.

