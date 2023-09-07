Egypt is looking forward to securing new external financing ranging between $1.5 and $2 billion, including $1 billion by issuing Samurai and Panda bonds by the end of 2023, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said in an interview with Asharq Business.

Maait noted that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide a credit guarantee of around $230 million for Egypt’s anticipated Panda bond issuance.

In August, the Egyptian cabinet approved the issuance of five-year JPY-denominated bonds worth $500 million.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Egypt could issue $500 million worth of panda bonds in the Chinese market in the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

