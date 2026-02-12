Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 1.34% to 49,700.24 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index fell by 0.80% to 5,204.28 points, while the EGX35-LV dropped by 0.99% to 5,108.36 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.61% at 12,855.97 points and 17,818.63 points, respectively.

A total of 2.117 billion shares were traded over 176,285 transactions at an amount of EGP 7.608 billion, whereas the market cap reached EGP 3.272 trillion.

Egyptians controlled 87.41% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 8.05% and 4.54%, respectively.

Individuals dominated 72.34% of the trading shares, whereas institutions accounted for 27.65%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 102.032 million and EGP 52.122 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 154.155 million.