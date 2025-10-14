Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Monday’s trading session with collective gains after the EGX30 index rose by 0.08% to 37,409.85 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went up by 0.22% to 3,790.27 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.64% to 4,128.97 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 1.10% at 11,477.04 points and by 0.81% at 15,180.47.

A total of 1.625 billion shares were traded over 135,433 transactions at a value of EGP 6,430 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 2.668 trillion.

Egyptians made up 89.11% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 6.26% and 4.64%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 69.37% of total trading, while institutions represented 30.62%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 551.217 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 330.963 million and EGP 220.254 million, respectively.

