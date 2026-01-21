Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index up 1.90% to 45,905.16 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 2.85% to 4,881.66 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched up by 1.40% to 4,720.48 points.

The EGX70 index ended the trading session lower by 0.08% at 12,596.6 points, while the EGX100 index closed higher by 0.40% at 17,092.09 points.

A total of 1.977 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 7.554 billion over 141,978 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.115 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 83.2% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 5.21% and 11.56%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 66.81% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 33.18%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 106.967 million and EGP 140.118 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 247.085 million.