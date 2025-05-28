Arab Finance: Edita has reported a 9.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, reaching EGP 4.3 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per an emailed release.

Growth was driven by strong performance across its cakes, rusks, and wafers segments, alongside contributions from newer product lines.

Gross profit climbed 12.6% YoY to EGP 1.4 billion, resulting in an improved gross margin of 31.6%. The company’s focus on value-driven growth and operational efficiency continues to reflect positively in its financial results.

Edita’s EBITDA rose 3.2% YoY to EGP 694.8 million, with a margin of 16.2%, while net profit stood at EGP 381.0 million, representing a margin of 8.9%.

Export sales increased by 19.5% YoY to reach EGP 317.5 million, contributing 7.4% to total revenue.

Edita Morocco recorded particularly strong growth, with revenue rising 57.9% YoY to EGP 127.4 million.

In line with its regional expansion strategy, Edita’s Board has approved the relocation of one of its bakery lines in Egypt to Baghdad, supporting its previously announced expansion plans into Iraq.

