Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has discussed the mechanisms of guarantees for the private sector with the Director General of European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) Gert Jan Koopman, in anticipation of the investment conference with the European Union (EU), as per a statement.

The discussion revolves around the state of the €1.8 billion worth of guarantees set to be provided by the EU to private companies to promote direct foreign investments (FDI) in Egypt.

In addition, they deliberated on the mechanism of the European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD), through which guarantees will be offered to the private sector.

Moreover, the ESFD’s mechanism will offer financing opportunities, financing guarantees, and private investments in neighboring countries, particularly Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).