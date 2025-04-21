Arab Finance: Recently, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation announced the government’s investment plan for the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2025/26. The plan affirmed the government’s roadmap to boost private sector contribution to investments.

Since the approval of the $3 billion IMF loan, under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), in December 2022, followed by the extension to $8 billion in March 2024, Egypt has been committed to lower the state’s footprint in the economy and open more space for private sector participation.

In this Factsheet, we will dig deeper to review the progress in the government’s plan to limit its public investments to increase private sector investments.