TUNIS: President Kais Saïed affirmed that Tunisia's steadfast national choices have proven effective, citing controlled inflation rates and the fulfillment of all financial commitments.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi and Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon.

The meeting emphasised the need for all state institutions to work together in addressing financial challenges.

the President of the Republic underscored the imperative for all banking institutions—public, private, or otherwise designated—to strictly comply with Tunisian laws.

