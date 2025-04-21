TUNIS: Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri chaired a ministerial working session on Friday evening at the Government Palace in Kasbah. It focused on the role of the banking sector in boosting the national economy and promoting investment.

The session explored ways to enhance the contribution of financial and banking institutions to Tunisia's economic recovery and investment.

The session was attended by Finance Minister Michkat Slama Khaldi, Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh, Central Bank Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri, President of the Banking and Financial Council (CBF) Neji Ghandri, Director General of the Tunisian Bank Rachid Batita, Acting Director General of the National Agricultural Bank (BNA) Ahmed Ben Moulehem, and Acting Director General of the Housing Bank (BH) Lotfi Ben Hammouda.

Prime Minister Zaafrani commended the Central Bank of Tunisia for its pivotal role as a public institution dedicated to safeguarding the national economy. She emphasized its importance in implementing state policy, upholding national sovereignty and self-reliance, maintaining economic balance, and supporting development and investment. She also highlighted its key responsibilities in preserving price and exchange rate stability, managing inflation, and safeguarding foreign currency reserves.

The Prime Minister further praised the broader banking sector for its contribution to financial stability, calling its involvement essential to meeting the needs of economic stakeholders and ensuring sustainable, inclusive growth. She stressed that the banking sector's support is vital to accelerating the completion of public projects and launching new initiatives within set timelines.

To stimulate economic growth and attract investment, the Prime Minister urged all banking and financial institutions to strengthen their role in facilitating access to diverse financing options for public and private investors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and communitarian companies. She reiterated that public investment should serve as a driving force for private sector engagement.

She highlighted the importance of aligning the banking sector with a comprehensive national development strategy. This includes offering innovative, responsive financial tools tailored to the specific needs of economic operators, supporting the construction and maintenance of educational infrastructure, and channeling investment toward sectors of national priority..

