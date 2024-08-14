The cabinet has approved a draft resolution on the establishment and formation of the national council for the localization of electronic chips and solar cell manufacturing, as per a statement.

Moreover, the cabinet has ratified granting Arab Otsuka Nutraceuticals Company the golden license to set up and operate a factory for Nutraceuticals in the 10th of Ramadan City.

It has also endorsed the continuation of the issuance of free 96-hour transit visas at all airports until the end of April 2025.

This is in addition to approving in principle granting free emergency visas to foreigners upon arrival at Aswan and Luxor International airports in the summer.

Furthermore, the cabinet has ratified a draft law on extending the suspension of Law No. 113 of 1939 on agricultural land tax for one year to alleviate the burden on workers.

