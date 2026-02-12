Arab Finance: B Investments Holding is studying several investments in key sectors in Egypt and the Middle East within two years, according to a bourse filing.

These investments are expected to range between EGP 2 and EGP 3 billion.

In collaboration with strategic partners, the investment will be pumped into sectors including healthcare, education, and food.

Earlier this week, Hazem Barakat, the company’s chairman, announced plans to list El-Ezaby Pharmacies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) within a year.