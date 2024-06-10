Trade exchange between Egypt and Azerbaijan rose to $35 million in 2023, compared to $3.41 million in 2022, according to data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports to Azerbaijan grew to $34.7 million last year from $2.9 million in 2022.

On the other hand, the value of Egypt’s imports from Azerbaijan dropped to $328,100 in 2023 from $507,000 the year before.

In fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, remittances from Egyptians living in Azerbaijan amounted to $511,000, while remittances from Azerbaijanis working in Egypt came in at $67,000.

