Cairo – Egypt was included among the top 10 African countries leading in private sector investments, according to Business Africa.

In spite of the major challenges posed by Africa's infrastructure to economic growth and development, Egypt stood out as one of the top African countries attracting investments, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Based on World Bank data, the report showed growth in the total value of private sector investments in the Arab Republic during 2024, which anchors its position as a leading regional economic centre that contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation recently indicated that the value of private investments amounted to EGP 133.10 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

