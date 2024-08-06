Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted a 74.19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement on August 6th.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 220.217 million last FY, up from EGP 126.427 million in the prior FY.

Meanwhile, the firm garnered EGP 1.781 billion in revenues during FY 2023/2024, a 19.86% annual surge from EGP 1.486 billion.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).