Arab Finance: Deloitte Innovation Hub has invested $30 million since its launch in Egypt, with an additional $80 million planned over the next three years, according to a press release.

These investments fall under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the Global Offshoring Summit to strengthen Egypt’s digital ecosystem.

Celebrating its second anniversary in Cairo, Deloitte established itself as one of the leading digital transformation centres in the region and globally.

Launched with a team of just 23 experts, Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo has expanded to more than 600 specialists who have delivered hundreds of clients across the EMEA region.

The office was inaugurated by Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, to reinforce its impact in driving digital transformation and enhancing technological capabilities on a broad scale.

Deloitte Innovation Hub currently stands among the fastest-growing global innovation centers, providing next-generation solutions that harness the power of AI, cloud, data analytics, enterprise technology, and cybersecurity.

On his part, Hani Girgis, CEO and Managing Partner at Deloitte Innovation Hub, said: “As we continue to expand, we remain committed to making Egyptian expertise one of the country’s most valuable global exports”.

Ahmed Salem, COO, Deloitte Innovation Hub, added: “Our multidisciplinary teams integrate AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity to engineer end-to-end solutions that drive real business outcomes, from intelligent automation and predictive analytics to secure cloud migration and digital infrastructure modernization.”

“We are investing heavily in advancing our AI and cloud capabilities, further strengthening Cairo’s position as a global destination for digital excellence. Egypt’s ranking as the world’s fifth leading offshoring destination for 2025 is a clear reflection of this growing momentum and the country’s pivotal role in shaping the future of digital innovation,” Salem indicated.