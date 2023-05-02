Arab Drug Company (ADCI) has reported a 106% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 1st.

The company's net profit after tax reached EGP 72.315 million during the period from July 1st 2022 until March 31st 2023, down from EGP 68.520 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Revenue soared to EGP 485.149 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st from EGP 412.664 million in the same period of FY 2021/2022.

Arab Drug is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company focuses on the manufacture, packaging, and distribution of pharmaceutical products as well as chemical solutions for human and veterinary use.

