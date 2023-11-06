Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted a 71.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement on November 5th.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 59.182 million in Q1, up from EGP 34.587 million in the same quarter of last FY.

Meanwhile, the firm earned EGP 487.857 million in revenues from July through September, a 42.3% annual surge from EGP 342.965 million.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

