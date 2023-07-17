Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted a 19.6% year on year increase in its net profit after tax in the first 11 months of the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, from July 1st 2022 to May 31st 2023, as per a disclosure on July 16th.

Net profits after tax rose to EGP 148.930 million over the 11-months period this FY, versus EGP 124.533 million during the same period of the previous FY.

Meanwhile, revenues came in at EGP 1.416 billion from July 2022 through May 2023, up 40% YoY from EGP 1.012 billion during the same months in the prior year.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

