Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El-Sayed El-Kosayer on Sunday to discuss monitoring the agricultural production system and food security across the country.

In this context, the president directed the development of a system of contract cultivation of crops in order to support farmers and peasants, enhance their income, and increase their profits, provided that the indicative supply prices will be reviewed before the harvest season to consider providing financial incentives added to those prices.

In this regard, El-Kosayer presented his ministry’s procedures for implementing the system of contract agriculture for strategic crops, including the recent setting of the indicative price for the wheat crop.

The minister also presented an executive plan to increase the percentage of reliance on approved calendars in various agricultural projects across the republic as one of the most important axes of maximising agricultural production while intensifying awareness campaigns for farmers and strengthening partnership with the private sector in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the currently available production capacities and the position of projects under implementation for the production of fertilisers in light of the relevant changes on the local and international arenas.

This is because fertilisers are one of the most important inputs affecting agricultural production and food security in a manner commensurate with current and future plans to maximise reclaimed land to cover the required food needs in Egypt.

The president was also briefed on the efforts of the ministry with regard to maximising livestock, developing the feed system, improving the breed system, paying attention to small breeders, as well as continuing to raise the efficiency of the method of combating cross-border diseases through the veterinary vaccine system.

