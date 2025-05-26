Tunis - Chairman and Director General of the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), Badr Mohammed Al Saad, affirmed this institution's readiness to support and develop its existing cooperation with Tunisia, as well as contribute to the implementation of several future flagship projects and investments over the medium and long term. These projects will cover a number of priority sectors that impact the economic cycle.

Al Saad and his accompanying delegation were received by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri at the Government Palace in Kasbah on Friday, as part of his official visit to Tunisia from May 21 to 25.

He stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation between Tunisia and the Fund in a number of promising fields.

For her part, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the results of the meetings held during the visit, as well as with the signing of several agreements between Tunisia and the Fund.

Of particular note is the agreement to expand and rehabilitate national road No. 20 between El Faouar and Rjim Maatoug in Kebili, as part of the project to renew and develop railway lines, according to a statement by the Prime Ministry.

Several major projects are currently under consideration for implementation in various sectors, including road infrastructure, motorways, rural roads, agriculture, water, and priority projects relating to drinking water.

During the meeting, which focused on future medium- and long-term cooperation, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Tunisian state is planning to complete several major projects, particularly in railway transport, education, health, renewable energies, and green project support.

She also reviewed the main pillars of the country's economic and social programme, based on the comprehensive vision of President Kais Saied.

Zenzri also praised the excellent cooperation between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

The AFESD is an important partner for Tunisia and has contributed to the implementation of 65 projects in various fields, particularly infrastructure, including dams, roads and motorways, as well as production in the industrial, agricultural and rural development sectors, and in primary and higher education.

The AFESD is currently contributing to the implementation of 17 projects in various sectors, as well as several technical assistance programmes.

In this regard, the Prime Minister recalled Tunisia's core principles, particularly the preservation of national sovereignty, independence and self-reliance, and the country's social policies and regional integration. This is in light of Tunisia's political stability and comprehensive reforms, which have made it an attractive investment destination.

The meeting took place in the presence of Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Abdelhafidh, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Moncef Hamdi and a number of Prime Ministry executives.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).