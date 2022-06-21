Egypt - Foreign employees in Egypt’s governmental and public/public business sectors reached 1,687 individuals in 2021 compared to 1,172 in 2020 — an increase of 43.9%, affected by the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the increase of national projects.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics issued on Monday its Annual Bulletin for Foreign Employees in Governmental & Public/Public Business Sectors for 2021.

54.7% from European countries

European countries represent the largest portion of the total number of expat employees in governmental and public/public business sectors in 2021, representing 922 or 54.7% of the total number.

Next comes non-Arab Asian expats at 418 (24.8%), while countries of Oceania — Australia, New Zealand, New Guinea — represent the lowest numbers, recording 49 foreigners only (2.9%).

Expats obtaining university degrees represent the largest number of foreigners in Egypt, reaching 1,329 foreigners or 78.8%, followed by postgraduate degree holders who represent 15%.

A total of 1,108 foreigners or 65.7% work in scientific positions, followed by senior officials and managers by 474 or 28.1%, and then technicians and associate professionals by 56 or 3.3%.

53.2% work in public / public business sectors

Foreign employees in public / public business sectors reached 897 or 53.2% (most of them works in Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) followed by foreign employees in public authorities represent the largest number reaching 472 foreigners or 28% (most of them works in Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) & National Media Authority (Formerly Radio and Television Union) ).

Number of employees that renew their work contracts in government and public / public business sectors reached 1,102 foreigners, a rate of 65.3%, while 585 others signed their first contracts in Egypt, representing 34.7% in 2021.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).