WASHINGTON: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today US$225 million in grant financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to support Syria to enhance the delivery of public services in its water and health sectors.

The Syria Emergency Water Security and Resilient Services Project (US$150 million) aims to restore bulk water supply and wastewater infrastructure in priority densely populated regions, while the Syria Health System Recovery and Strengthening Project ($75 million) will improve citizens’ access to quality health services and strengthen the overall capacity of the public health system in Syria.

The approved financing package spans two new projects aimed at improving people’s lives by securing reliable access to water and sanitation and improving access to quality health services. Both projects are expected to benefit about 4.5 million Syrians across the country.

"Restoring physical infrastructure and resuming the delivery of essential public services are key pillars of Syria’s Statement of National Priorities," said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Division Director, Middle East Department.

"As Syria moves forward in its journey toward stabilization and recovery, improved public services across sectors will enhance living conditions, strengthen social cohesion and facilitate the integration of returning refugees and internally displaced persons, in support of the government’s No Camps initiative."

The Syria Emergency Water Security and Resilient Services Project (US$150 million) aims to restore bulk water supply and wastewater infrastructure in priority densely populated regions, while the Syria Health System Recovery and Strengthening Project ($75 million) will improve citizens’ access to quality health services and strengthen the overall capacity of the public health system in Syria.