AMMAN — The Union of Arab Chambers (UAC) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) on Wednesday signed an agreement to host the 20th Conference of Arab Businessmen and Investors in Jordan on October 18.

The agreement for a two-day conference was signed at the Arab League headquarters in the presence of Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference will cover topics on investment climate, policies, incentives and modern legislation promotion in the Jordan and Arab region.

The sessions will review Arab countries' vision of the type of investment projects needed to achieve a diverse and sustainable economy.

UAC Secretary-General Khalid Hanafi said that the conference will witness the participation of several Arab business leaders, providing an opportunity to enhance investments in the Arab region.

JCC President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said that the event is expected to boost Arab commercial and economic ties enabling the formation of a joint economic bloc.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

