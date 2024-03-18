AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday met Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, with the discussions focusing on the strong partnership between Jordan and Singapore.

Khasawneh underlines His Majesty King Abdullah's commitment to strengthening Jordan's relations with Singapore in various fields and stressed the importance of building on the HRH Crown Prince Hussein's visit to Singapore earlier this year to advance cooperation in economy, IT, education, vocational training and technology.

The premier briefed the visiting delegation on the King's efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to move towards a political solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with a two-state solution to ensure regional security and stability.

He also cited Jordan's humanitarian efforts to deliver aid to the people of Gaza through an emergency air bridge established by Jordan to conduct airdrops. He also commended Singapore for its support for these humanitarian efforts.

Singapore's Foreign Minister reiterated his country's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in various fields. He also commended Jordan's efforts towards promoting regional security, stability and peace as well as to providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan and Singaporean Ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman.

