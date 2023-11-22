His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday was briefed on progress in the implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), at a meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and a number of concerned ministers, King Abdullah said moving forward with the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project is a national priority, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty said the vision must produce tangible outcomes for Jordanians by improving services and completing projects.

The King called for maintaining government consultations with the private sector to provide clear and transparent updates on what has been achieved and what is expected to be achieved next year, as well as to discuss how to overcome obstacles.

His Majesty said it is important to build the capacities of ministries to guarantee the implementation of the vision, and to release monthly progress reports.

Prime Minister Khasawneh said the government has completed the necessary steps to institutionalise the EMV’s implementation and ensure it continues across governments, noting that the vision’s executive programme is progressing despite regional challenges.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh said the government has completed 26 EMV priorities this year, and work is under way on 53 priorities, while the implementation of 17 other priorities is delayed.

He added that the government held several ministerial meetings to address challenges causing delays in implementing vision priorities, noting that eight priorities will be completed before the end of this year, including the endorsement of the national transport strategy (2023-2027) and the establishment of a joint council on water, energy, food security and environment, in addition to speeding up the endorsement of some laws.

Shraideh said the government will complete the implementation of 87 priorities out of 96 by the end of this year, while remaining priorities will be completed before the first quarter of next year.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

