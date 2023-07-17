AMMAN — A report from the Performance Index Centre (KAFA’A) showed that the government has reached a 70.4 per cent performance efficiency rate in implementing its economic action priorities.

The bi-annual report, released on Sunday, monitors the government’s progress in implementing its economic action priorities for the period 2021-2023. The report revealed that 30 out of 58 priority items have been successfully completed, resulting in a performance efficiency rate of 70.4 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The actual achievement rate, according to the report, stands at 57 per cent, compared to the target rate of 81 per cent by the end of June 2023, highlighting the significant progress made from early 2022 through June of this year.

During this period, the actual achievement rate reached 32.9 per cent, and the government made a 14.5 per cent improvement in performance efficiency, successfully delivering 15 priority items.

The report confirmed that the programme’s rating remains critical, underscoring the importance of aligning planned achievements with actual results.

Muath Al Mubaydein, the centre’s CEO, stressed that the index continuously monitors and evaluates the government’s strategic plans and programmes. By the end of this year, the centre’s evaluation will extend to the executive programmes of the Economic and Public Sector Modernisation Vision (2022-2025), he noted.

Established in 2019, the Amman-based Performance Index Centre operates independently and focuses on measuring the performance of strategic plans and programmes.

