AMMAN — Remittances of workers to Jordan rose 4.5 per cent in 2025 to $4.47 billion, while transfers sent abroad jumped 14.2 per cent to $1.77 billion, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) reported on Sunday.

The UAE led inflows at 21.8 per cent, followed by the US at 18.9 per cent and Saudi Arabia at 18.6 per cent. Qatar contributed 9.6 per cent, while other countries combined made up 31.1 per cent.

Egypt remained the top destination for outbound remittances, receiving 40.6 per cent of the total, ahead of Bangladesh at 10.7 per cent, the UAE at 5.7 per cent and the Philippines at 5.3 per cent, with other destinations accounting for 37.7 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tourism revenue continued its upward trend in January, rising 4.1 per cent year-on-year to $708.5 million, supported by a 3.2 per cent increase in visitor arrivals, according to CBJ data cited by Al Mamlaka TV.

European tourists accounted for the largest share of spending at 56.9 per cent, followed by Americans at 16.0 per cent, Asians at 11.6 per cent and Arab visitors at 3.0 per cent, while receipts from other nationalities fell 2.0 per cent and from Jordanians living abroad by 3.0 per cent.

Outbound tourism spending also grew 6.2 per cent to $196.3 million, reflecting a rebound in travel both to and from the Kingdom.

