AMMAN — The Kingdom witnessed a 37 per cent increase in 5G subscriptions during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous period, according to the 2024 5G Indicators Report released by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).

By mid-2024, the number of mobile broadband users across Jordan reached around 8 million. Of which, over 70,000 were 5G subscribers by the end of the third quarter, showing a notable rise in adoption rates.

Further, the rollout of 5G infrastructure also advanced significantly, with over 230 towers now being operational, thereby providing enhanced connectivity in key regions across the country.

Commenting on the report, ICT specialist Lina Hani, told The Jordan Times that “the broader economic advantages can be expected as 5G enables the growth of tech companies and startups, and the expansion of industrial automation.” This in return, accelerates and fosters the development of a more inclusive economic system.

On the same note, Bayan Khaled who is a computer engineer and AI developer, underscored that “Jordan is on the right path when it comes to shifting to a more digitally connected economy,”

Additionally, she said that the expansion of 5G infrastructure helps create more job opportunities whether in the local telecommunication industry or even in other relevant sectors.

Noting that Jordan’s consistent progress reflects its commitment to be a leader in this area, however there is always more room for growth.

