Minister of Investment Khairy Amr and Korean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Public Diplomacy Lee Sang-hwa on Wednesday met over advancing bilateral relations, notably in the economic and investment sectors.

Both sides expressed keenness on advancing cooperation in various fields, highlighting the "distinguished" ties between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks during the meeting focused on means of bolstering economic ties and investment promotion, highlighting the megs-investment opportunities available in Jordan and urging South Korean businesspeople to avail the advantages of the Jordanian market.

