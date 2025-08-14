AMMAN — The number of tourists visiting Jordan in the first seven months of 2025 surged by 15.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The figures, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, said that nearly 4 million visitors arrived in Jordan during this period, up from 3.4 million in the first seven months of 2024.

Arab nationals accounted for the largest share, with close to 2 million visitors, followed by Europeans at 500,000 and Asian tourists at 150,000.

Figures from the Central Bank indicate a slight dip in tourism revenue in June, but overall earnings grew by 11.9 per cent in the first half of the year, reaching $3.7 billion.

The ministry forecasts tourism income to hit $7.7 billion in 2025, marking a 6 per cent growth rate.

