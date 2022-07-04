Jordan’s economy grew by 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Citing gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures of the Department of Statistics, the news agency said quarterly figures revealed that the hospitality sector, including hotels and restaurants, recorded the highest growth at 6.8 per cent, contributing 0.08 percentage points to the GDP.

It was followed by the construction sector at 5.3 per cent whose contribution was 0.12 per cent. The mining sector and quarries industries came next at 5.1 per cent, followed by the finance, insurance and business services sector at 4.3 per cent.

