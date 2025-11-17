AMMAN — Local Administration Minister Walid Masri on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the development and rehabilitation of the Ekaider landfill, one of the Kingdom’s most significant environmental and public service projects.

The project is fully funded by a 40 million euros grant from the EU, as part of a broader 100 million euros EU support programme for Jordan’s solid waste management sector under the national solid waste management strategy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Masri underscored the strategic importance of the project, noting that it reflects the government’s commitment to implementing His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives on comprehensive modernisation, improving essential public services, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure.

Established in 1981, the Ekaider landfill is the Kingdom’s second-largest after Ghabawi.

It serves 33 municipalities across the governorates of Irbid, Jerash, Ajloun and part of Mafraq, receiving an average of 1,500 tonnes of waste daily over an area of 969 dunums, Petra reported.

He noted that the site has come under increasing pressure in recent years due to rising waste volumes and the impact of the Syrian refugee crisis, making its redevelopment an environmental and national priority.

The rehabilitation project includes restoring the old landfill and existing cells; constructing new sanitary cells over 200 dunums, installing an integrated system for collecting, storing and treating leachate, and establishing a gas collection system for the old and current cells.

The project also entails upgrading buildings, roads and all supporting site facilities to ensure compliance with modern environmental standards.

The contractor began work in March, with a 26-month implementation period. The project is expected to be completed by May 2027.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said the launch of the Ekaider project reflects the positive outcomes of the partnership between the Ministry of Local Administration, the French Development Agency and the EU.

He also commended Jordan’s ambition to strengthen private sector involvement in the waste management field as a step towards innovation and long-term sustainability.

French Ambassador to Jordan Franck Gellet highlighted the importance of the ongoing cooperation between the EU, France and Jordan, describing it as a successful model of international partnerships supporting the Kingdom’s environmental priorities.

