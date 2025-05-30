AMMAN — The Industrial Producer Price (IPP) index for the first four months of 2025 reached 106.97 points, compared with 107.26 points for the same period in 2024, marking a decline of 0.27 per cent, the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) monthly report showed on Thursday.

According to the report, the decline was "primarily" attributed to a 0.23 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices and a 1.33 per cent drop in extractive industries prices, while electricity prices saw a modest increase of 0.18 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the PPI for April 2025 stood at 106.60 points, compared with 107.41 points in April 2024, marking a year-on-year decrease of 0.75 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In terms of commodity breakdown, the decrease in April 2025 index compared with the same month in 2024 was mainly due to a 0.94 per cent decline in manufacturing prices.

Prices in the extractive industries sector rose by 0.49 per cent, while electricity prices increased by 1.02 per cent.

Compared with the previous month, the PPI for April 2025 also fell, registering 106.60 points versus 107.21 points in March 2025, reflecting a 0.57 per cent monthly decrease.

This monthly drop was driven by a 0.66 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices, despite slight increases of 0.04 per cent in extractive industries and 0.24 percent in electricity prices.

