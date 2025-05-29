AMMAN — Public Works and Housing Minister Maher Abul Samen on Wednesday reiterated Jordan’s support for Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

During a meeting with Syrian Engineers Syndicate President Malek Haj Ali, Abul Samen highlighted His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to provide all possible assistance in supporting Syria’s recovery, according to a ministry statement.

The minister noted that Jordanian sectors, particularly engineering and consultancy, are ready to extend support and establish strategic partnerships with Syrian counterparts to contribute to the reconstruction of infrastructure and development projects.

He stressed the extensive expertise and competence of Jordan’s engineering and contracting sectors, calling for the utilisation of these capabilities in upcoming Syrian reconstruction initiatives.

For his part, Haj Ali expressed appreciation for Jordan’s continued support, noting the severe damage inflicted on both public and private infrastructure in Syria. He also highlighted Syria’s interest in drawing on Jordanian experience during the reconstruction phase.

Also on Wednesday, the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Syrian counterpart, aimed at enhancing cooperation in engineering, vocational and scientific fields.

The MoU was signed by JEA President Abdullah Ghusheh and his Syrian counterpart in the presence of representatives from both associations.

As part of the partnership, JEA is preparing a comprehensive study to identify potential opportunities for engagement in Syria. The study covers areas such as urban planning, sustainable urban development and housing strategies, with a focus on meeting the needs of returning residents and ensuring efficient use of resources and space.

It also addresses the rehabilitation of key infrastructure sectors, including energy, water and sanitation, electricity, transportation and roads, all considered essential for economic recovery and the restoration of daily life in affected areas, according to the statement.

The study also includes the rehabilitation of historic and heritage buildings to preserve the architectural and cultural identity of Syrian communities, while ensuring their structural safety and integration into modern urban planning frameworks.

Another key focus of the roadmap is enhancing governance and risk management by strengthening engineering institutions and community-based organisations, thereby enabling more flexible and effective oversight of reconstruction projects and improving preparedness for future crises and emergencies.

To oversee the implementation of the memorandum and ensure coordinated efforts, a joint committee will be established, according to the statement.

