AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir has highlighted the importance of bolstering economic cooperation between Jordan and Syria in a way that serves the shared interests of both neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the Jordanian-Syrian Economic Forum and Exhibition, which commenced on Monday in Damascus, Jaghbir noted that 42 Jordanian companies are participating in the accompanying exhibition.

These companies represent key sectors vital to Syria’s reconstruction efforts, including infrastructure, construction materials, energy, and engineering industries; sectors where Jordan has strong competitive capabilities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jaghbir highlighted the significance of Jordanian participation in opening new opportunities for Jordanian products in the Syrian market and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic ties.

He also called for building on the historic relationship and mutual interests between the two countries to foster a more conducive environment for expanded economic cooperation.

Jaghbir also urged easing restrictions on the movement of goods and financial transfers, saying such measures would facilitate trade flows and improve the investment climate in Syria.

