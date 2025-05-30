AMMAN — The Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Thursday decided to approve an "initial" agreement with the Spanish PharmaMar Company for the Access and Benefit-Sharing (ABD) of scientific research.

This decision comes within the authority's vision related to the pillar of sustainable growth, investment encouragement and the development of scientific research, for the purposes of exploration, collection and examination of marine organisms from Jordanian territorial waters.

The aim of the decision is to launch biological research and drug discovery, provided that the procedures for obtaining the necessary approvals under the protocol on access to genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilisation to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) No. (20) of 2021 are completed.

In regards to the pillar of institutional development and investment promotion, ASEZA decided to approve the amended bylaw for the "temporary" admission of vehicles for the ASEZA, which will provide a number of incentives to investors and companies.

This decision comes within the authority's vision to promote investment, enhance Aqaba's position as a "regional" logistics hub, and encourage companies to register and benefit from the investment incentives offered by ASEZA to investors and investment companies.

In regards to the pillar of leadership, innovation and community development, ASEZA decided to agree to contribute to supporting a cultural association to organise and establish a forum for art and culture in Aqaba, with the participation of artists from Arab countries.

This decision comes within the authority's vision to promote and develop a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the culture and arts sector, as this forum seeks to promote cultural tourism within the authority's vision to make it an international centre for holding artistic and cultural events.

The board also decided to approve the contribution in supporting a sports club in order to participate in the championships of Jordan Football Association in the 2025/2026 football season, through the participation of multiple age groups.

The football club aims to encourage sports tourism and support young people in various sports, which contribute to activating the sports and commercial movement in Aqaba.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

