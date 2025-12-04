The Saudi transport and logistics sector has secured investment contracts worth more than SAR280 billion ($74.6 billion) from both global and local private-sector partners, thanks to the structural reforms and the backing of the wise leadership, reported SPA, citing the transport minister.

The kingdom’s strong and integrated transport and logistics infrastructure continues to attract major investments and expand business opportunities, stated Saleh Al Jasser during the Budget Forum.

He highlighted a 6.2% growth in the direct contribution of transport and storage activities to the national GDP this year, driven by notable expansion in logistics services and commercial air transport.

The air freight sector alone recorded a 34% increase compared to the previous year, reaching 1.2 million tons, reinforcing the import and export ecosystem and supporting the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals.

Al Jasser pointed out that the sector achieved a 28% increase in job creation in transport and warehousing by the end of the first quarter of 2025, generating 144,000 new jobs and bringing the total workforce to nearly 651,000 employees.

He also highlighted significant progress in the railway sector, including the acquisition of 10 new passenger trains for the Eastern Railway network to meet rising demand for rail services and to support ongoing economic and developmental expansion, said the SPA report.

The minister underscored that transport and logistics remain a strategic enabler of economic growth and sustainable development.

He pointed to the expansion of logistics centers across the kingdom, which reached 24 centers by 2025, further strengthening economic diversification.

