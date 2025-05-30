AMMAN — Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Thursday released the Jordan National Report on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2024-2025.

The report, launched in cooperation with the German Jordanian University (GJU) and the Jordan Strategy Forum, showed "remarkable" progress for the Kingdom in a number of entrepreneurship indicators.

Minister of Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said that the results reflect the government's commitment to supporting the environment of entrepreneurship, stressing that "accuracy" in data is the "basis" for effective policies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

GJU President Alaadeen Halhouli said that survey researches contribute to understanding the real status of entrepreneurship and better directing programmes.

The report is part of project "Entrepreneurship for sustainable economic development and employment in Jordan", implemented by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) with the support of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the EU.

Among seven Arab countries participating in the report, Jordan came second on the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity, with a large drop in the gender gap from 9.2 per cent down to 3 per cent.

Jordan also ranked second on the Existing Business Ownership Index, indicating the sustainability of entrepreneurial projects. The report recorded improvements in the enabling environment for entrepreneurship, particularly in indicators of market dynamics, government policies and support programs, and regulation of market entry.

Also on Thursday, the ministry, GJU and the forum signed an agreement that aims to enhance the research capabilities and encourage regular participation in the report.

