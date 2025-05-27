AMMAN — National exports rose by 11.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching JD2.093 billion, compared with JD1.873 billion during the same period last year, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.

The growth was driven by “strong” performance in key industrial sectors, including fertilisers, apparel, jewellery and potash, the DoS’ foreign trade report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed.

Six major industrial commodities accounted for 57.5 per cent of total national exports during the quarter. Chemical fertilisers led the list with export revenues rising to JD243 million, up 20.9 per cent from JD201 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Apparel and related products remained the Kingdom’s top industrial export by value, generating JD384 million, an increase of 6.1 per cent from JD362 million a year earlier.

Jewellery exports also showed “strong” momentum, climbing 13.3 per cent to JD221 million, compared with JD195 million in the same period last year.

Raw potash exports posted a modest increase of 2.6 per cent, totalling JD120 million, up from JD117 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

The report also showed declines in other key sectors.

Phosphate exports dropped by 8.2 per cent to JD112 million, down from JD122 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

Pharmaceutical exports saw a sharper decline of 11.5 per cent, falling to JD123 million from JD139 million.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

